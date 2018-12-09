Axa Acquires Shares of 22,800 Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Axa acquired a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $234,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Lands’ End news, VP Bernard Louis Mccracken III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

