Axa Invests $453,000 in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Stock

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

THC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

