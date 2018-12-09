Axa Trims Holdings in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

Axa lessened its position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.43 million, a P/E ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. bought 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $53,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,485 shares of company stock worth $610,019. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

