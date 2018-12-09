Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde bought 866,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,533,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,999,980.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.92 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc in August 2013.

