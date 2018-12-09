B Communications (BCOM) versus RigNet (RNET) Critical Analysis

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications -2.94% -0.84% -0.12% RigNet -7.84% -14.44% -6.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for B Communications and RigNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A RigNet 0 1 1 0 2.50

RigNet has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given RigNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RigNet is more favorable than B Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of RigNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and RigNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.82 billion 0.08 $22.00 million N/A N/A RigNet $204.89 million 1.42 -$16.17 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet.

Risk & Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats RigNet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

