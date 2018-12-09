Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Director Buys C$153,500.00 in Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Grant Donald Billing bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.70 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$31.36 on Friday. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 1 year low of C$22.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$168.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.24999996412628 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAD. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

