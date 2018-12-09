Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2018

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,935.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $120,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,183 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,830. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

