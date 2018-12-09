Baidu (BIDU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.15.

BIDU opened at $179.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Baidu has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $517,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 31,003.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,318 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $222,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after acquiring an additional 904,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.