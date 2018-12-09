Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,950,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,742,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 247,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FutureFuel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 163.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $15.62 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $683.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

