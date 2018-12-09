Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,472,000 after buying an additional 481,489 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in F5 Networks by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,430,000 after purchasing an additional 370,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in F5 Networks by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 345,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in F5 Networks by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 653,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $130,256,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 13,557 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.91, for a total value of $2,411,925.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,105.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,473,168. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/baird-financial-group-inc-has-2-59-million-position-in-f5-networks-inc-ffiv.html.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.