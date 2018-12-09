Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,365,000 after buying an additional 1,504,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Davita by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after buying an additional 101,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,229,000 after buying an additional 285,684 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,689,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of DVA opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

