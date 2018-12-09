Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.73.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $223.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.89 and a 52 week high of $237.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

