Banc of California Inc (BANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Banc of California has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 74.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Banc of California stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $230,323.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

