Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 1,324,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

