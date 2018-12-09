Bank of America Corp (BAC) is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 4.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Bank of America stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/bank-of-america-corp-bac-is-hollow-brook-wealth-management-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.