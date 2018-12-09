Bank of Commerce (BOCH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,318.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,436.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,870. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 38.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 390.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

