Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,533 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 657,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 84,783 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,608,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.41.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

