Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.98 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of H&E Equipment Services worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 117.4% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 276,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $768,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

