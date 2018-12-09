Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,591 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $162,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.42. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

