Baozun (BZUN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Baozun stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 3.56.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Baozun had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,032,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,401,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 938,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 216,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 933,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

