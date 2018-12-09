Baozun Inc (BZUN) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $33.54 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Baozun had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

