Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AutoZone (AZO)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report issued on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $950.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $830.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $866.74.

NYSE AZO opened at $870.16 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $894.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.00 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 59.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,373,093 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 74.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,637,000 after buying an additional 80,296 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 310.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.4% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

