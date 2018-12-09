Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.49% of Barnes & Noble worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 697.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE:BKS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $499.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Barnes & Noble had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $771.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

