Base Resources (BSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Friday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.02 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.62 ($0.27).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.