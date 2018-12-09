Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS: BPMUF) is one of 531 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Basilea Pharmaceutica to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Basilea Pharmaceutica $103.15 million -$19.67 million -24.82 Basilea Pharmaceutica Competitors $2.18 billion $164.12 million -1.82

Basilea Pharmaceutica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Basilea Pharmaceutica. Basilea Pharmaceutica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Basilea Pharmaceutica Competitors -1,934.28% -92.21% -26.20%

Risk & Volatility

Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Basilea Pharmaceutica and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Basilea Pharmaceutica Competitors 3890 11293 25552 854 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.39%. Given Basilea Pharmaceutica’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Basilea Pharmaceutica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica competitors beat Basilea Pharmaceutica on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of bacterial and fungal infections, and oncology. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive mold infections under the name of CRESEMBA worldwide. The company also offers isavuconazole for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis in the United States; and for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate in the member states of the European Union. In addition, it provides ceftobiprole, an intravenous antibiotic under the Zevtera/Mabelio name in 13 European and various non-European countries for the treatment of adult patients with community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia. Further, the company is developing BAL101553, an oral and intravenous anti-cancer drug candidate for use as a tumor checkpoint controller that is in Phase I/IIa clinical studies; and has in-licensed BAL3833, an oral anti-cancer drug candidate for use as a panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor targeting cell proliferation signaling pathways, which is in Phase I clinical development. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

