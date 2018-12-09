Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $265,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 70.0% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director Danny R. Shepherd bought 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,088.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/beazer-homes-usa-inc-bzh-position-trimmed-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.