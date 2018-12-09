Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Given News Impact Score of 3.25

News headlines about Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Belo Sun Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BSX stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.

In other news, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun bought 626,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,650.89. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,891,709 shares of company stock worth $594,199.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

