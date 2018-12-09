Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. equinet set a €59.80 ($69.53) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.58 ($62.30).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €38.57 ($44.85) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

