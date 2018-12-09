B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Receives $33.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE BGS opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 146.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 659,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.