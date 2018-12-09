BidaskClub Downgrades World Acceptance (WRLD) to Sell

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $98.25 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.30 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

