BidaskClub Lowers Seneca Foods (SENEA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

SENEA opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $320.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 95.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 28.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 413,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

