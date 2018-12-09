BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECH. Argus lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $156.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.59.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 17.6% during the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 220.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

