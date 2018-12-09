BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Stake Decreased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of BioScrip worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BioScrip by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioScrip by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioScrip by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 474,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BioScrip by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 985,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIOS opened at $3.88 on Friday. BioScrip Inc has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIOS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

