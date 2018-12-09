Birds Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (BIRDS)

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Birds has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Birds has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Birds coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.02678404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00134397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00177325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.24 or 0.09518388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Birds

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com. Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin.

Buying and Selling Birds

Birds can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

