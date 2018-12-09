Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.37 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00010088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $6.75 million and $722.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.01683029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00140434 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00031578 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

