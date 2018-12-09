Bitcoin SV Market Cap Hits $1.71 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $97.63 or 0.02698052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Upbit, Bitfinex and Coinbit. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $73.30 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00134786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00177248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.52 or 0.09603577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,477,861 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Kraken, Bitkub, Bitfinex, FCoin, Korbit, Bitrue, OTCBTC, YoBit, MBAex, ZB.COM, Upbit, CoinEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinsquare, Bitbns, BigONE, Kucoin, CoinZest, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Huobi, IDAX, Coinsuper, Koinex, Bibox and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

