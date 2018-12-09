Bitcoin Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $10,447.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $0.00 and $10,447.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.02670288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00138088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00182303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.09785151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 11,991,650 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

