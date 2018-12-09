Bitether (BTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,083.00

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Bitether has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Bitether has a total market capitalization of $27,996.00 and approximately $4,083.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00041740 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004821 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitether Profile

Bitether is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,627,221 tokens. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitether’s official website is bitether.org.

Buying and Selling Bitether

Bitether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

