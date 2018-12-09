BitStation Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, BitStation has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. BitStation has a total market capitalization of $83,782.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStation token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.02698052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00134786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00177248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.52 or 0.09603577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitStation Profile

BitStation was first traded on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,670,852,269 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co.

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

