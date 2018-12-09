BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,089,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $480,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,241,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,664 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,826,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.22 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

