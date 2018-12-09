BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.85% of Cinemark worth $462,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3,107.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 485,226 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after buying an additional 425,985 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,701,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,679,000 after buying an additional 374,814 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,793.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 315,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $9,498,000.

CNK opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

