BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,750 shares in the company, valued at $553,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,725 shares of company stock worth $304,044. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 402,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.