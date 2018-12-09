Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.11 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Longbow Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

HXL stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

