Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.18 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.18 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/blair-william-co-il-has-1-18-million-position-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa.html.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.