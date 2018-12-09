Blocknet Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $20,556.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00047025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00002575 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,467,834 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.