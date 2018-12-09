Blocktrade Market Cap Tops $4.07 Million (BTT)

Blocktrade (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Blocktrade token can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Blocktrade has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Blocktrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocktrade has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.02773213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00134075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00174742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.09518409 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. Blocktrade’s total supply is 57,746,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,314,915 tokens. Blocktrade’s official Twitter account is @Blocktradecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocktrade is blocktrade.com.

Buying and Selling Blocktrade

Blocktrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

