Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

LON BMY opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.58) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

