Bonterra Energy (BNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.86

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 351974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 1.05999999385507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.02%.

In related news, insider Robb Douglas Thompson purchased 4,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,470.00. Also, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.03 per share, with a total value of C$100,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,895.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

