Brady (BRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Sidoti downgraded Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brady in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Brady has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 35,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $1,494,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,941.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 59,019 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,600,377.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,170.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,614 shares of company stock worth $7,858,550 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,152,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brady by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Brady by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 143,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

