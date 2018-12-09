Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $361.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

